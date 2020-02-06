Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Pops on Fox

Fox won the Wednesday ratings race, with The Masked Singer leading the way to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second was Chicago-fueled NBC at 1.1/5.

The Masked Singer got a 2.0, with — spoiler alert — Drew Carey unmasked and voted out. He was sporting a llama costume. The season premiere happened after the Super Bowl Feb. 2. Last season, the second episode got a 1.9 in October.

Competition series Lego Masters, hosted by Will Arnett, premiered at 1.6.

NBC had Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., all at 1.1. Med and Fire were flat and P.D. went up a tenth.

ABC was just behind at 1.0/5. The Bachelor got a 1.3 across two hours, down 19% from Monday, and Stumptown did a level 0.4.

CBS scored a 0.6/3. Special Survivor at 40 and Criminal Minds both rated a 0.6, and a second Criminal Minds scored a 0.5. Last week, Criminal Minds got a 0.9.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Ringo and Amor Eterno both scored a 0.5 on Univision and Rubi a 0.4. Ringo and Amor were flat and Rubi dropped a tenth.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a flat 0.4 and two hours of La Dona a 0.4 and 0.3, after last week’s 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Riverdale did a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1. Both dramas were flat.