Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Elevates Fox

‘Ultimate Tag’ enjoys robust lead-in on Fox

Fox was the big winner in Wednesday prime, with the finale of The Masked Singer pacing the net to a lofty 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That easily beat ABC’s 0.6/4. 

The Masked Singer did a 2.3, a 64% gain. Kandi Burruss was the winner. The premiere of competition series Ultimate Tag followed and got a 1.3. 

ABC had the movie Moana, then a Holey Moley repeat before the season two premiere May 21. 

CBS and Univision both got a 0.5/3. CBS had reruns before a new SWAT at 0.6. 

Univision had Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at a level 0.5. 

NBC did a 0.4/2 with Chicago repeats. 

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos both got a 0.3, Cennet down a tenth and 100 Dias flat. La Reina del Sur 2 fell 33% to 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. The premiere of The 100 got a 0.2 and a Bulletproof rerun followed.  