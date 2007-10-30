Primetime Ratings: Marie Osmond Stays Up; So Does ABC

ABC's primetime schedule peaked from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday with a 5.8 rating, 13 share in the 18-49 demo for the last half-hour of Dancing with the Stars (the whole show averaged a 5.3/14, even with last week).

While ABC had been using Marie Osmond's fainting spell the week before to plug this week's show, Osmond remained upright except when executing dance moves and ABC won the night with a 4.7 rating/12 share.

Dancing was the top-rated show of the night, but ABC also got a strong performance from new sitcom Samantha Who, which averaged a 4.9/11 for second place from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. behind the second half-hour of NBC's Heroes.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.3/11, led by Two and a Half Men, which averaged a 5.1/12 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m., beating the first half-hour of Heroes in the demo. CBS also got a time-period-winning performance from CSI: Miami at 10 p.m. (4.8/12).

NBC was a distant third at a 3.3/8, topped by Heroes at a 4.9/11, even with the week before.

Fox, with no more World Series games to cover, was fourth with a 1.7/4, led by a repeat of House, which averaged a 2.1/6 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., well below the 3/8 recorded by Prison Break in the time period the week before.

The CW averaged a 1/2, led by The Game at a 1.1/3.