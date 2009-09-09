Primetime Ratings: Lukewarm Start For ‘Melrose Place'

The CW kicked off the fall broadcast premiere season Tuesday night with ‘90s drama redux Melrose Place and the second season debut of 90210. Both shows drew average numbers, with the Melrose premiere drawing a 1.3/3 and 90210 at 1.3/4. Neither show was close to 90210's debut number last year of 2.6.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen started the night in first with a 3.5/11. CBS was next at 2.1/6 for a rerun of NCIS, which was first in viewers with 10.7 million. A rerun of NBC's America's Got Talent was third at 1.5/5. The 90210 premiere was fourth at 1.3/4 and attracted 2.6 million viewers. A rerun of ABC's Shark Tank came in fifth at 1.0/3.

NBC moved into first at 9 with a new episode of Talent pulling a 2.8/7 and 11.9 million watchers. CBS was just behind at 2.7/7 for Big Brother. Fox was third at 1.9/5 with More to Love. ABC's Shaq Vs. was next at 1.5/4. The premiere of Melrose Place drew a 1.3/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

The second new hour of Talent scored a 2.9/8 and 11.5 million viewers for NBC at 10. ABC's Primetime: Family Secrets averaged a 2.2/6. CBS' The Mentalist repeat came in at 1.4/4.