Primetime Ratings: ‘Lost' Finale Delivers For ABC

The season finale of ABC's Lost delivered the series' strongest performance since early April and the network's 3rd highest rating on Wednesday from 9-11. However, American Idol easily led the night and gave Fox the primetime win.

The season finale of Fox's Lie To Me topped ABC's Lost clip show for first place at 8 p.m. Lie To Me earned a 2.6/8 and 8.4 million viewers. The Lost clip show came in at 2.4/7. CBS earned a 1.9/6 for Rules of Engagement (1.9/6) and The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.0/6). America's Next Top Model on the CW was next at 1.8/6. NBC was fifth with Law & Order: Criminal Intent coming in at 1.2/4.

Idol earned a 8.4/21 with 23.9 million viewers at 9. The first hour of the Lost finale came in at 4.3/11. CBS was third at 3.4/8 for Criminal Minds. A re-run of Law & Order: SVU delivered a 1.2/3 for NBC. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 for a re-run of 90210.

At 10, Lost took over the top spot with a 4.3/12. CBS earned a 3.2/8 for CSI: NY and was tops in viewers with 12.2 million. NBC was third at 2.2/6 for Law & Order.

Fox won the night easily with a 5.5/15 and 16.2 million viewers. ABC was next at 3.7/10. CBS finished third with a 2.8/8 but second in viewers with 10.6 million. NBC earned a 1.5/4. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3.