Primetime Ratings: Lost Boom?

ABC's Lost lost audience Thursday and CBS wound up winning the night.

Although a new episode of Lost was Thursday's top show with a 4.8 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., it was down from the week before's 5.4/13. ABC wasn’t helped by a 1.8/5 for the Lost repeat that preceded it.

CBS won the night with a 3.2 rating/9 share thanks to Survivor's4.2/13 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and no show with less than a 2.4 rating.

ABC was second with a 3/8. Drama Eli Stone won from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (2.5/7).

Fox was third with a 2.9/8. Its top show was Don't Forget the Lyrics, with a 3.1/8.

NBC was fourth with a 2.5/7, led by Celebrity Apprentice with a 3.1/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. but hurt by the 1.6/5 for back-to-back repeats of My Name Is Earl from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The CW had another solid outing with a 1.4/4, led by Smallville (1.6/5).