Primetime Ratings: ‘Loser' Wins, ‘Victoria's Secret' Turns Eyes Tuesday Night

NBC's The Biggest Loser was the highest-rated show in primetime Tuesday, charting a 3.9/10 in its final hour. Loser's runner-up, CBS' The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, charted a strong second-place finish at 10, with a 2.9/8 rating.

The night got off to an atypical start with coverage of President Obama's news conference pre-empting 8 p.m. programming across the Big Four networks. Obama's presser got the highest rating on NBC, with a 2.1/6, followed by CBS (1.9/6), Fox (1.8/5) and ABC (1.7/5). CBS had the most total viewers in the 8-8:30 half hour with 10.2 million. The CW's 90210 averaged a 1.1/3 over the entire 8 p.m. hour.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance aired from 8:30-9:30, averaging a first-place 2.2/6 at 8:30 and a third-place 2.3/6 at 9. NBC's continued coverage of Obama's conference was next at 8:30 with a 2.0/6. A rerun of NCIS on CBS scored a 1.9/5 at 8:30 but rose to 2.4/6. A half-hour rerun of Modern Family on ABC registered a 1.5/4. At 9, ABC programmed Scrubs, which rose to 2.0/5, fourth place in the half hour.

The first half hour of Biggest Loser on NBC was first at 9:30 with a 3.6/9. CBS' Two and a Half Men rerun came in at 2.7/7 with 13.5 million viewers. The final half hour of So You Think You Can Dance did a 2.2/6 for Fox. ABC's Scrubs stayed even at 2.0/5. The CW's Melrose Place averaged a 0.7/2 for the hour.

At 10, Biggest Loser averaged a 3.9/10 with 10.2 million viewers. CBS' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show averaged a 2.9/8. ABC's The Forgotten scored a 1.2/3.

NBC won the night overall with a 3.2/9. CBS was next at 2.4/7 and first in viewers with 10.5 million. Fox was third at 2.1/6. ABC finished fourth with a 1.6/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.9/3.