Primetime Ratings: 'Loser' Gives 'Leno' Big Lift

NBC's The Biggest

Loser was the highest-rated show in primetime Tuesday. The show's

stellar lead-in gave the Jay Leno Show,

which limped to just a 1.3/3 rating Monday, a well-needed boost to a time

period-leading 2.9/8.

Biggest Loser took

the opening hour of primetime with a 4.5/12, followed by ABC's A Charlie Brown Christmas special, which

did a 3.9/11. CBS was first in viewers with 15 million for a rerun of NCIS, which delivered a 2.8/8. Fox

was fourth at 2.4/7 for So You Think You

Can Dance. 90210 on the CW

turned in a 1.0/3.

At 9, Loser's

second hour rose to 5.5/14 with 14.7 million tuning in. CBS and Fox tied

for second at 2.4/6. CBS aired a rerun of NCIS: Los Angeles while Fox countered with the second hour of Dance. ABC comedies Scrubs (2.3/6) and Better Off Ted (1.5/4) averaged a 1.9/5. The CW's Melrose

Place came in at 0.7/2.

The Jay Leno Show

was first at 10 with a 2.9/8, followed by CBS' The Good Wife rerun (1.9/5) which was tops in viewers with 9.2

million. A rerun of ABC's The

Forgotten pulled in at 1.3/4.

NBC won the night outright at 4.3/12 and was second in

viewers with 11.8 million. ABC, CBS and Fox all averaged 2.4/6 with CBS

leading all network in viewers with 12.1 million. The CW finished fifth

with a 0.8/2.