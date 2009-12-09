Primetime Ratings: 'Loser' Gives 'Leno' Big Lift
NBC's The Biggest
Loser was the highest-rated show in primetime Tuesday. The show's
stellar lead-in gave the Jay Leno Show,
which limped to just a 1.3/3 rating Monday, a well-needed boost to a time
period-leading 2.9/8.
Biggest Loser took
the opening hour of primetime with a 4.5/12, followed by ABC's A Charlie Brown Christmas special, which
did a 3.9/11. CBS was first in viewers with 15 million for a rerun of NCIS, which delivered a 2.8/8. Fox
was fourth at 2.4/7 for So You Think You
Can Dance. 90210 on the CW
turned in a 1.0/3.
At 9, Loser's
second hour rose to 5.5/14 with 14.7 million tuning in. CBS and Fox tied
for second at 2.4/6. CBS aired a rerun of NCIS: Los Angeles while Fox countered with the second hour of Dance. ABC comedies Scrubs (2.3/6) and Better Off Ted (1.5/4) averaged a 1.9/5. The CW's Melrose
Place came in at 0.7/2.
The Jay Leno Show
was first at 10 with a 2.9/8, followed by CBS' The Good Wife rerun (1.9/5) which was tops in viewers with 9.2
million. A rerun of ABC's The
Forgotten pulled in at 1.3/4.
NBC won the night outright at 4.3/12 and was second in
viewers with 11.8 million. ABC, CBS and Fox all averaged 2.4/6 with CBS
leading all network in viewers with 12.1 million. The CW finished fifth
with a 0.8/2.
