Primetime Ratings: Live Sports Boost Nielsens

NBC had the top score in Sunday ratings, with Sunday Night Football leading the way. NBC scored a 3.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was CBS at 1.4/8.

NBC had Football Night in America up 29% to 1.8 and the game, Eagles against Niners, down 17% at 3.5. Last Sunday was Packers-Saints.

CBS had football starting off prime, Bills against Raiders, then 60 Minutes at 1.1 and then 0.6, after last week’s 0.7. Movie Old School took up the rest of prime at 0.4.

ABC got a 1.2/7. NBA Countdown got a 0.7 and the NBA finals, Heat versus Lakers, a 1.5. A couple Black-ish reruns closed out prime.

Fox scored a 0.4/2. An I Can See Your Voice rerun led into animated comedies The Simpsons at 0.5, Bless the Harts at 0.3, Bob’s Burgers at 0.4 and Family Guy at 0.5. With a football lead-in the Sunday before, The Simpsons had a 2.0 and Bless the Harts a 0.8. Bob’s and Family Guy both got a 0.7 last week.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a level 0.2 and the premiere of Tu Cara Me Suena at 0.4. Sal y Pimenta closed out prime at 0.3.

Telemundo had three hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3 and a rerun of The Wall.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Sci fi series Pandora premiered at 0.1 and a Supernatural rerun followed.