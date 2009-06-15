Primetime Ratings: Lakers, ABC On Top Sunday Night

Kobe Bryant won his fourth NBA title and Lakers coach Phil Jackson won his record tenth as Los Angeles defeated the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and took the championship Sunday. The Finals pushed ABC into the top spot in primetime, drawing 9.6 million viewers on average from 7-11 p.m according to preliminary fast nationals. Final nationals data will be available later today

In the 7 p.m. hour, prior to Game 5 tip-off, ABC earned a 3.0/11 with Jimmy Kimmel Live (2.9/11) and GMC NBA Countdown (3.2/11), averaged 8.1 million viewers on the hour. Fox was second at 1.0/4 with reruns of King of the Hill (0.8/3) and American Dad (1.1/4). Dateline NBC came in at 0.9/3. CBS earned a 0.8/3 for 60 Minutes. A rerun of Jericho on the CW earned a 0.2/1.

The first hour of Game 5 charted a 3.7/12 and 9.4 million viewers for ABC. Fox stayed in second, moving up to a 1.8/6 for reruns of The Simpsons (1.8/6) and King of the Hill (1.8/6). Million Dollar Password on CBS got a 1.0/3. The first hour of 10.5 Apocalypse on NBC earned a 0.8/2. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for hour one of the original The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.



In the 9 p.m. hour, the Finals drew a 4.2/12 with 10.4 million viewers. Fox stayed in second at 1.9/5 for reruns of Family Guy (0.5/1) and American Dad (1.6/4). CBS was next at 1.1/3 with a Cold Case rerun. The second hour of the 10.5 Apocalypse scored a 0.9/2 for NBC. Taking of Pelham One Two Three came in at 0.5/1 for the CW.

In the last hour of primetime the Finals scored a 4.4/12 with 10.5 million viewers. CBS was second at 1.2/3 with a rerun of Without A Trace. 10.5 Apocalypse on NBC came in at 0.9/3.

ABC was tops on the night with a 3.8/12 and 9.6 million viewers. Fox came in at 1.5/5. CBS was third with a 1.0/3. NBC followed with 0.9/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.