Primetime Ratings: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Helps NBC to Win

NBC took the top ratings prize Sunday, as its live Jesus Christ Superstar production led the way to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That just got by the 1.2/5 that ABC put up.

NBC had a Little Big Shots repeat, then Jesus Christ Superstar at 1.7. It aired 8 p.m. to 10:23 and drew 9.4 million total viewers.

ABC had a Roseanne repeat, then American Idol was down a tenth of a point at 1.6. Deception was up a tenth at 0.8.

Fox did a 0.7/3, with Easter special Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade leading into Bob’s Burgers being down 25% at 0.6. The Simpsons fell 10% to 0.9, Brooklyn Nine-Nine slipped 11% to 0.8, Family Guy did a flat 0.9 and The Last Man on Earth was down 14% for a 0.6.

CBS rated a 0.6/3. The shows were way down from last week, when Stormy Daniels lit up 60 Minutes at 4.0. 60 Minutes did a 0.7, then Instinct fell 57% to 0.6, NCIS: Los Angeles slid 20% to 0.8 and Madam Secretary was down 29% for a 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1, both the same as last week.