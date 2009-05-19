Primetime Ratings: Jack Bauer Can't Defeat Dancing, Laughs

Jack Bauer may have saved the world again on Fox, but he couldn't deliver a ratings win for the network. The finale of 24 drew a 3/8 in the 18-49 demo Monday, placing third against the season finale's of the CBS comedies and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

The season finale of Two and a Half Men was the top-rated show in the demo in primetime Monday, leading the way to a win for CBS. Men and the season ender of Rules of Engagement beat the debut of ABC's The Bachelorette from 9-10. The three-hour premiere of The Bachelorette drew a tepid second-place finish in a night heavy on season finales.

The final night of performances on ABC's Dancing With the Stars' was the most-watched show of the night, averaging 18.7 million viewers and a first-place 4.2/12 at 8 p.m. At 3.1/9, CBS was next with Rules of Engagement (2.6/8, third place from 8-8:30) and How I Met Your Mother (3.7/10, second place from 8:30-9). Fox's 24 was third at 2.9/8. NBC was next at 1.2/3 for Deal Or No Deal. The CW was fifth with the season finale of Gossip Girl turning in a 1.1/3.

CBS took first place at 9 and didn't relinquish the lead for the remainder of the night. Two and a Half Men earned a 4.8/12 and 14.4 million viewers. Fox moved up to second at 3.2/8 with the second hour of 24. The second hour of the Bachelorette debut was again third with a 3.1/8. The second hour of Deal Or No Deal on NBC rose to 1.5/4 but stayed in fourth. The CW was fifth at 1.3/3 for the season ender of One Tree Hill.

At 10 the season finale CSI: Miami earned a 3.8/11 and 13.9 million viewers for CBS. The final hour of The Bachelorette came in at 2.8/8. NBC was third at 1.9/5 for what may be the series finale of Medium.

On the night CBS was tops with a 3.9/11. ABC was next at 3.4/9. ABC just beat out CBS in total viewers with 12.18 million compared to CBS' 12.16 million. Fox was third with a 3.0/8. NBC came in at 1.5/4. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3.