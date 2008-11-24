Primetime Ratings: Jack Bauer, American Music Awards Power Sunday

Fox won Sunday night, albeit barely, thanks to its 24 movie 24: Redemption and NFL overrun.



Jack Bauer’s return drew a 4 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, an increase over its last season finale in May 2007. Fox was boosted by NFL overrun in the 7 p.m. hour, giving Fox a 4.6/11 for the evening.



Despite the strong ratings of 24, ABC’s telecast of the American Music Awards was the highest rated program for the night with a 5.1 rating/12 share. For the evening, ABC drew a 4.3/10.



NBC had the Sunday Night Football matchup of the Colts vs. the Chargers, which drew approximately a 4 rating/10 share, though the fast nationals data is still approximate.



CBS finished fourth with a 2.6/6, with 60 Minutes leading the pack in the 7 p.m. hour, delivering a 2.7/8.



The CW, with reruns of its

soon to be defunct MRC lineup

finished fifth with a 0.2/1.