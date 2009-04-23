Primetime Ratings: It's Fox Again on Wednesday

Fox earned another Wednesday night primetime win with American Idol leading the field in typically dominant fashion, earning a 8.1/21 and 23.3 million viewers in the 9 p.m. time slot. The show had almost 10 million more viewers than the night's closest competitor, CBS' Criminal Minds.

Lie To Me led Fox into first at 8 p.m. with a 2.3/7 and 7.9 million viewers. The CW earned a second place finish with a 1.9/6 for America's Next Top Model. ABC's Scrubs (1.8/6) barely beat out the first half hour of Top Model but Better Off Ted (1.7/5) fell behind, leaving the network with a 1.8/5 on the hour. Re-runs of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.4/5) and Gary Unmarried (1.7/5) gave CBS a 1.6/5, while a re-run of Law & Order (1.2/4) put NBC in fifth.

While Idol easily took the top spot at 9, ABC won second as viewers hit the "reset" button with the Lost clip show, a video history of the show's most important moments. That earned ABC a 2.9/7. A re-run of Criminal Minds on CBS was good for a 2.3/6. A re-run of Law & Order: SVU on NBC drew a 1.5/4. The CW fell to fifth at 0.6/1 for a re-run of 90210.

CBS moved into first at 10 with a new episode of Criminal Minds pulling a 3.5/9 with 13.6 million viewers. NBC was next at 1.8/5 for another Law & Order re-run. The Unusuals on ABC was third at 1.6/4.

On the night Fox took first with a 5.2/15 and 15.9 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.5/7. ABC averaged a 2.1/6 for third place. NBC pulled in at 1.5/4, followed by the CW in fifth with a 1.2/3.