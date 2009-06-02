Primetime Ratings: ‘I'm A Celebrity' Debut Gives NBC First Place Tie
The Hills' Spencer and Heidi Pratt, former American Idol contestant Sanjaya Malakar, and Patti Blagojevich, wife of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, helped NBC reach a tie at the top of the primetime race Monday night with the debut of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
The new reality show featuring kind-of celebrities came in tied for first in the opening hour of primetime with a 2.3/7, tied with reruns of CBS' The Big Bang Theory (2.3/8) and How I Met Your Mother (2.3/7). The Bachelorette on ABC was third at 2.0/6. Fox finished at 1.9/6 for a House rerun. The CW came in at 0.4/1 with a rerun of Gossip Girl.
Reruns of Two and a Half Men (3.1/8) and Rules of Engagement (2.8/7) finished first for CBS at 9 with a 2.9/8 and 9.2 million viewers, the highest-rated and most-watched hourly totals on the night. The second hour of I'm A Celebrity was just behind at 2.8/8. The Bachelorette's second hour drew a 2.3/6. Fox was fourth at 1.6/4 for a Bones rerun. A rerun of One Tree Hill finished at 0.3/1.
CBS and NBC again locked into a tie at 10, with both registering a 2.3/6. CBS aired a rerun of CSI: Miami, NBC countered with Medium. Here Come the Newlyweds on ABC drew a 2.1/6.
On the night, CBS and NBC finished at 2.5/7, with CBS earning the most viewers at 8.1 million. ABC came in at 2.1/6. Fox finished with a 1.7/5. The CW was fifth at 0.3/1.
