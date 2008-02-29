Primetime Ratings: Idol Vote-Off Show Votes Off Other Networks

Fox's American Idol vote-off show was the easy winner Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with an average 7.2 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

The departure of Alaina, Alexandrea (no, they weren't being kicked off in alphabetical order), Jason and Robbie was good enough for a 9.1/24 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Don't Forget the Lyrics dovetailed nicely with its musical lead-in and delivered a 5.2/13 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., with its first half-hour (5.4/14) actually beating the first half-hour of Lost (5.3/13) before being overtaken in its second half-hour by the ABC show, which only beat it by two-tenths of a rating point with a 5.4/13.

CBS edged ABC with a 3.3/9, although that order could change after the national numbers come in. CBS' top show was Survivor with a 4.2/11 up against Idol from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

ABC averaged a 3.2/8 topped by Lost. Quirky drama Eli Stone benefited from the Lost lead-in, averaging a 3/8 in its first half-hour but giving up 20% of that rating in the second half-hour (2.4/7).

NBC was fourth with a 2.5/6, thanks largely to Celebrity Apprentice (3.1/8).

The CW averaged a 0.6/2 with repeats of Smallville and Reaper.