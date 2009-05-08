Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' On Top Again Wednesday

American Idol came in at 8.3/20 Wednesday night at 9, matching its Tuesday night rating but falling off slightly in audience share (Tuesday's show earned a 8.3/23). The show again propelled Fox to a primetime win.

Fox's Lie To Me lead in to Idol with a strong showing, coming in at 2.7/8 for a win in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's Scrubs was next at 2.1/6. CBS programmed The New Adventures of Old Christine (1.9/6) at 8 and Gary Unmarried (2.0/6) at 8:30. America's Next Top Model drew a 1.7/5. NBC was fifth at 1.3/4 for Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Idol took first at 9 with Lost on ABC coming in second with a 4.0/10. CBS' Criminal Minds was next at 3.3/8. A re-run of Law & Order: SVU pulled a 1.1/3 for NBC. The CW dropped down to fifth for 90210 with a 0.5/1.

CBS moved into first place at 10 with CSI: NY earning a 3.3/9. NBC was second with Law & Order at 2.3/6. The Unusuals on ABC finished third at 1.6/4.

On the night Fox was first at 5.5/15. CBS came in second with a 2.9/8, followed by ABC at 2.6/7. NBC finished with a 1.6/4. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3.