Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Returns, Fox Dominates

American Idol put Fox back at number one in primetime on Tuesday night. The two-hour episode peaked with an 8.7/22 in its final half-hour at 9:30 p.m., averaging 22.7 million viewers in the block. Elsewhere in primetime, NBC bounced back from a re-run filled Monday night with a strong second-place finish, earning a 3.8/10 on the night thanks to The Biggest Loser.

At 8 p.m. Fox averaged a 7.4/21 for the first hour of Idol. NCIS on CBS pulled into second place at 3.1/9. NBC stayed close to the CBS at 2.8/8 with Biggest Loser: Couples. The Dancing With the Stars recap on ABC delivered a 1.7/5. The CW was fifth at 0.8/2 with Reaper.

The second hour of Idol drew the night's best ratings with an 8.6/22 and 22.7 million total viewers. NBC moved into second with the second hour of Biggest Loser pulling a 3.6/9. In third, CBS earned a 3.2/8 with The Mentalist, the second most-watched show of the hour at 15.4 million. The Dancing With the Stars results show earned a 2.7/7 while the CW was again fifth at 0.3/1 for a re-run of 90210.

NBC moved into first place at 10 with a 3.4/10 for Law & Order: SVU. CBS counterprogrammed Without A Trace which pulled a 2.5/7 but was first in total viewers for the hour at 11.9 million. ABC's Primetime: What Would You Do finished third at 2.3/7.

Overall Fox earned 8.0/22, down from last week's two-hour Idol which did a 8.9/23. NBC was next at 3.3/9. CBS was third at 2.9/8 but second in total viewers with a 14.3 million average. ABC earned a 2.2/6 with the CW in fifth at 0.6/2.