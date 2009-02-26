Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Puts Fox Back On Top

Fox returned to first place Wednesday night with a two-hour block of American Idol, still pulling All-Star ratings with a 8.5/23 P18-49 rating in its first hour at 8 p.m. and a 9.4/23 with a 24.8 million viewer average in the 9 p.m. hour.

On the night Fox earned an 8.9/23, head and shoulders above ABC and CBS, both of which were in a second place tie at 2.7/7. NBC finished fourth with a 2.2/6 rating and the CW was in fifth at 0.3/1. Fox's 24.3 million viewer average was more than twice second-place CBS's average (10.9 million).

The runner up to Idol in the 8 p.m. hour was NBC, which got a 3.3/9 from Biggest Loser. There was a significant drop-off to third place where ABC's Lost re-run delivered a 1.7/5. CBS was next with a 1.6/4 with re-runs of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.5/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.7/4) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. The CW was fifth. Their re-run of Privileged earned a 0.4/1.

At 9 p.m., with Idol still dominant in first, ABC took second place with a new episode of Lost which earned a 4.3/10. The 4.4/10 rating that Lost got in the 9:30 half-hour was the highest-rated non-Idol half-hour of the night. CBS's Criminal Minds was third at 3.4/8. NBC finished fourth at 1.6/4 for Life, and the CW was fifth with a 0.2/1 with a re-run of 90210.

At 10, CBS took the top spot with a 3.1/9 for CSI: NY. ABC counterprogrammed with Life on Mars which produced a 2.0/5, and NBC came in third for the hour with a 1.7/5 for a re-run of Law & Order.