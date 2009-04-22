Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Paves the Way For Fox Win

American Idol earned slightly higher numbers Tuesday night compared to the week before, delivering a 8.4/23 with 24.4 million viewers. Last week's Idol pulled a 8.2/23 and had almost one million fewer viewers.

Idol hit its peak in the 8:30 half hour with a 8.4/22 and 24.4 million viewers. The first hour of Biggest Loser: Couples on NBC was second at 3.2/8. CBS was next at 1.7/5 for re-runs of Big Bang Theory (1.6/5) and Two and a Half Men (1.8/5). According To Jim on ABC was fourth at 1.0/3., tied with The CW whose Reaper came in at 1.0/3.

NBC pulled into first at 9 p.m. with the second hour of Biggest Loser drawing a 4.3/10, the highest-rated non-Idol hour on the night. Fox dropped to second with Fringe at 4.1/10. ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show moved up to third at 3.2/8 and led the hour in total viewers with 14.5 million. CBS earned a 2.8/7 with a re-run of NCIS. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3 for 90210.

CBS and NBC locked into a tie for first at 10 with re-runs of The Mentalist and Law & Order: SVU respectively earning 2.7/7. The Mentalist, however, earned over 5 million more viewers with 12.3 million. ABC's The Unusuals was third at 1.6/4.

Fox won the night easily with a 6.0/16 and 16.9 million total viewers. NBC was second at 3.4/9, followed by CBS at 2.4/6. ABC was next at 1.9/5. The CW finished fifth with a 1.0/3.