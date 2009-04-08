Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol', ‘Fringe' Log First Place Finishes For Fox

Fox returned to first place in primetime Tuesday night with American Idol on top at 8 p.m. and Fringe returning with a strong number in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC'sCupid, which debuted last week at 2.3/6, dropped to 1.7/5 and was still in third place in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Idol delivered a 7.8/21 at 8 p.m., bringing in 21.9 million viewers. CBS was second with NCIS earning a 3.6/10 and pulling 17.5 million viewers. Biggest Loser: Couples on NBC finished at 2.6/7. ABC's hour block of Charlie Brown, with Charlie Brown Easter Beagle (1.2/3) at 8 and Charlie Brown All-Stars (1.3/3) earned a 1.3/3 for the hour. The CW was fifth at 0.9/2 for Reaper.

The return of Fringe on Fox delivered a first place 4.7/11 at 9, though American Idol ran nine minutes long, delaying the start time of Fringe. NBC moved up to second at 3.7/9 with the second hour of Biggest Loser. The program beat Fringe in the 9:30 half-hour by 0.2 ratings points.The Mentalist on CBS earned a 3.6/9 and was first with 16.7 million total viewers. ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show came in at 3.3/8. The CW stayed in fifth at 1.1/3 with 90210.

NBC moved into first place at 10 p.m. with Law & Order: SVU at 3.2/9. CBS was next at 2.7/7 for Without A Trace, though they were first in total viewers on the hour with 12.2 million. ABC finished third at 1.7/5 with Cupid.

On the night Fox delivered a 6.2/16 and 16.9 million total viewers. CBS was second in ratings (3.3/9) and viewers (15.5 million). Next was NBC at 3.2/8, followed by ABC at 2.1/5. The CW finished fifth at 1.0/3.