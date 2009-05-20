Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Final Performance Show Draws 23 Million

The final American Idol performance show of the season drew big ratings as expected for Fox, leading the network to Tuesday's primetime win. Fox's highly promoted Glee debuted with a 4.3/11 rating, behind the finale of Dancing With the Stars at 9.

Idol earned a 8.3/24 at 8 p.m., dominating the competition, while second place went to CBS at 3.3/10 for the season ender of NCIS. A re-run of Dancing With the Stars came in at 1.8/5 for ABC. A re-run of Most Outrageous Moments on NBC came in at 0.9/3. The CW was fifth at 0.7/2 for Reaper.

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson edged out Frenchman Gilles Marini for the Dancing With the Stars victory. The show earned a 4.6/12 and 18.7 million viewers. Glee followed up with a 4.3/11 and 10.7 million viewers. Glee took first place in the 9-9:30 half hour with a 5.0/13 but fell to third at 3.7/9 in the second half-hour, losing more than 3.5 million viewers from one half-hour to the next. CBS was third for the hour at 3.7/10 for The Mentalist season finale. NBC's Law & Order: SVU re-run came in at 1.2/3. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3 for the season finale of 90210.

The second hour of the Dancing finale drew a 5.6/15 and 21.6 million viewers at 10. CBS was next at 2.5/7 with the season finale of Without A Trace. Another re-run of Law & Order: SVU was third at 2.4/7.

Overall Fox topped the night at 6.3/17 with 16.9 million viewers. ABC was next at 4.0/11 with 15.9 million tuning in. CBS was third at 3.2/9. NBC finished fourth at 1.5/4. The CW was fifth with a 0.9/2.