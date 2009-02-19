Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Eliminations Power Fox Win

The first Hollywood elimination round meant that American Idol was the ratings leader again Wednesday, giving the network a clean sweep in the first three nights of the week.

Idol drew a 8.9/24 in the 8 p.m. hour in the 18-49 demo, lower than the total 9.5/23 that two-hour block of Idol pulled for Fox last week. The show reached 24.4 million total viewers on average. CBS was second at 8 p.m. with a 2.0/5 for The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.0/6) at 8 and Gary Unmarried (2.1/5) at 8:30. A re-run of ABC's Lost was good enough for third place on the hour, pulling a 1.9/5. NBC's Knight Rider was fourth at 1.5/4 and the CW came in fifth with a re-run of Privileged drawing a 0.3/1.

ABC pulled into the lead in the 9 p.m. hour with a new episode of Lost pulling a 5.1/12, the second place program rating on the night. The number was a boost from last week's 4.4/10 for Lost in the same time slot. Fox was second at 4.2/10 with Lie To Me. Third place belonged to CBS at 3.7/9 with Criminal Minds, up from last week's 3.0/7. Criminal Minds drew the biggest total audience besides Idol on the night, averaging 15 million viewers. Life on NBC was fourth at 1.5/4, up slightly from last week (1.3/3), and the CW was fifth with a re-run of 90210 pulling a 0.3/1.

At 10 p.m. CBS took the leader's spot with a 3.0/8 with CSI: NY. ABC and NBC tied for second with Life on Mars and Law & Order respectively, both pulling 2.1/6.

On the night Fox led the way with a 6.5/17, down from the 9.5/23 that last week's all-Idol two hour block delivered. ABC was second at 3.0/8, increased from last week's 2.6/7 third place finish. CBS ran a close third at 2.9/8 up slightly from last week but falling from second place. CBS did finish second in total viewers for the night, averaging 11.5 million viewers. NBC came in fourth at 1.7/4 up just a tick from 1.6/4, and the CW was fifth at 0.3/1.