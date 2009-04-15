Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Draws 23.5 Million Viewers, Fox Wins Tuesday

American Idol took its normal spot in first place Tuesday night, delivering an 8.2/23 and propelling Fox to another primetime win. The rating was slightly higher than last Tuesday's Idol and attracted nearly 1.5 million more viewers.

Idol's 8 p.m. win attracted the most viewers and was the highest-rated show of the night. NBC was second at 3.3/9 for the first hour of Biggest Loser: Couples. A re-run of NCIS on CBS earned a 2.5/7 followed by ABC with back-to-back episodes of the sitcom According To Jim delivering 1.2/3. The CW was fifth at 0.9/2 for Reaper.

Fox stayed in first at 9 p.m. with Fringe at 4.4/11. NBC rose to 4.2/10 with the second hour of Biggest Loser. ABC was third at 3.4/8 for the Dancing With the Stars results show, which was first in total viewers with 14.8 million. CBS delivered a 2.4/6 with a re-run of The Mentalist. 90210 on the CW was fifth at 1.2/3.

CBS took the top spot at 10 p.m. with a 3.0/8 and 13.2 million viewers with Without A Trace. NBC delivered a 2.4/6 for Law & Order: SVU. ABC was third at 1.8/5 with Cupid.

On the night Fox was at 6.3/16 with 17.5 million viewers. NBC finished second at 3.3/9 followed by CBS at 2.6/7. ABC was fourth at 2.1/6. The CW was fifth at 1.0/3.