Primetime Ratings: "Idol" Continues Wednesday Domination

Fox dominated the primetime ratings last night thanks to a two hour installment of American Idol. The network finished the night with a 9.4/23 ratings in the 18-49 demo, which was far and away the best on the night. CBS finished second at 2.9/7.

Idol drew a 9.0/23 in the 8 p.m. hour and a 9.8/23 in the 9 p.m. slot. The overall ratings was considerably higher than last week's 7.3/19 Fox did with a two hour block of American Idol and Lie To Me.

CBS finished second in the 8 p.m. hour with half-hour programming of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.9/5) and Gary Unmarried (2.1/5) with a 2.0/5 for the hour. ABC's re-run of Lost was third at 1.6/4, followed by NBC's Knight Rider at 1.3/3. The CW was fifth with a re-run of Privileged which did a 0.5/1.

ABC's new episode of Lost at 9 p.m. ran a respectable 4.4/10 but it was down slightly from last Wednesday's episode which pulled a 4.7/12. Criminal Minds on CBS was third at 3.3/8, higher than the Katie Couric Grammy Special (2.0/5) that the network ran in last week's 9 p.m. time slot. NBC was in fourth with Life at 1.4/3 and the CW was fifth with 90210 at 0.4/1.

With no Fox programming in the 10 p.m. hour, CBS moved into first with a 3.4/9 with CSI: NY. NBC moved up into second place with Law and Order at 2.2/6, and ABC was third at 1.9/5 with Life on Mars.

On the night Fox averaged 24.6 million viewers with CBS in second at 11 million. CBS finished second. Their 2.9/7 ratings was up from last week's 1.9/5. ABC finished third at 2.6/7 but considerably below CBS in total viewers with 6.4 million. The number was lower than last Wednesday's 2.8/8. NBC finished fourth at 1.6/4, lower than last week (1.9/5) and the CW stayed even from last week with a 0.4/1.