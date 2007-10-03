Primetime Ratings: House Wins, Cavemen Ties NCIS Atop 8 p.m. Hour

Fox won the 18-49 demo easily Tuesday night on the strength of drama House, while ABC's new sitcom, Cavemen, tied for first in its time period.

Fox averaged a 5 rating/13 share, with House averaging a 7.1/17 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. Bones came in third from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 2.9/8.

ABC was second on the night with a 3.6/9 average in the demo. The debut of Cavemen at 8 p.m. averaged a 3.3/10, tying CBS' NCIS for bragging rights in the first half-hour. The premiere of ABC's Carpoolers at 8:30 p.m. actually improved by one-tenth of a rating point to a 3.4, but it was beaten by the second half of NCIS, which increased to a 3.9/10.

ABC's top show was Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 4.3/10 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. to come in second behind the power-House.

NBC was a close third at a 3.5/9, led by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a 4.5/12 to easily win its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period.

CBS was fourth at a 3.1/8. NCIS was its top-rated show at a 3.6/10, but it was downhill from there with a 3.2/8 for The Unit and a 2.5//7 for Cane.

The CW was fifth with a 1.3/3 for Beauty and the Geek and Reaper.