Primetime Ratings: ‘House' Tops Night of Premieres

The two-hour season premiere of Fox's drama House emerged as the runaway ratings

winner on the first night of the broadcast networks' premiere week. The show averaged a 6.1/16 with 15.8 million

viewers at 8 p.m. before rising to a 6.8/16 and 17.2 million viewers in its

second hour. It's a significant jump for

the show, whose one-hour premiere last fall averaged a 5.6/16 and 14.4 million

viewers.

ABC's season premiere of Dancing

With the Stars trailed House with

a 4.0/10 in the 8 p.m. hour but led in total viewers with 17.4 million. It fell

behind Fox and CBS, which aired premieres of Two and a Half Men (4.4/10) and The

Big Bang Theory (4.6/10), at 9 and 9:30 respectively by pulling a

4.2/10. Still, Dancing was first in viewers again at 9, with 17.6 million. It was a sizeable drop in ratings and

audience for Dancing from its season

premiere in March, where it earned a 5.3/14 and 6.6/16 at 8 and 9 p.m.,

respectively. In the 9 p.m. hour of its

March premiere, the show averaged 23.7 million viewers.

Elsewhere, CBS' The

Big Bang Theory solidified expectations that it could be a breakout

hit. The show debuted at 4.6/10,

trumping Dancing With the Stars from

9:30-10 p.m. It attracted 12.8 million viewers. The show's season two premiere

last fall averaged a 3.6/10 and 9.4 million viewers.

The Jay Leno Show

fell to third place in the 10 p.m. hour tostart its second week as it faces far tougher competition than it did in

its first week against mostly reruns. The nightly comedy hour fell below a 2 rating

for the first time, recording a 1.8/5.

Following House

and Dancing With the Stars at 8 p.m.

was CBS at 3.4/9 for the season premieres of How I Met Your Mother (3.5/9) and Accidentally On Purpose (3.2/8) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. The network averaged a 3.4/9 for the hour,

which was ahead of NBC at 2.8/7 for the fourth-season debut of Heroes.

The CW finished fifth with One

Tree Hill averaging a 1.2/3.

The premiere of Two

and a Half Men was good for second place in the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but

was down from last fall's debut of 5.3/12.

The second hour of NBC's Heroes

premiere inched lower to 2.7/6. The CW

was fifth on the hour at 1.1/2 with Gossip

Girl.

At 10, the return of CSI:

Miami delivered a 4.3/11 and 13.7 million total viewers. That was down from

the 5.1/12 time period win in its premiere last season. ABC's Castle

season premiere was second at 2.3/6.

On the night Fox won with a 6.5/16 and 16.5 million

viewers. CBS was next with a

4.0/10. ABC earned a 3.5/9. NBC finished fourth at 2.4/6. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3.