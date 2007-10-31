Primetime Ratings: House Opens Door to Fox Victory

Fox drama House was the top-rated show Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo with a 7 rating/17 share, leading Fox to an easy win on the night with a 5.1/13, although that was down from the 7.6/18 it scored the week before.

ABC was second with a 3.7/10, led by the Dancing with the Stars results show (4.2/10) that saw the surprise departure of one of the early favorites, Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan. ABC also scored with the umpteenth airing of the animated It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown special, which won from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 3.9/12.

CBS and NBC tied for third with a 2.7/7. CBS was led by NCIS from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 3.3/9. NBC's top show was The Biggest Loser with a 3/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3 for Beauty & the Geek and Reaper, each with a 1.1/3.