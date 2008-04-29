Primetime Ratings: House Makes Strong Return to Fox

In its first outing since the writers’ strike, Fox drama House was the top-rated show of the night in the 18-49 demo with a 5.7 rating/13 share from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. and building from a 5.5 rating in its first half-hour opposite the end of Dancing with the Stars on ABC and Two and a Half Men on ABC to a 6 rating in its last half-hour.

Fox averaged a 4.4/11 for the night in the demo.

CBS was second with a 3.9/10. Its top show was Two and a Half Men, the second-highest-rated show of the night after House with a 4.7/11.

ABC was third with a 3.7/9. Its top show was Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 4.2/11 over its one-and-one-half-hours-plus (the live show ran over by a few minutes).

NBC was fourth with a 2.9/7, topped by Medium with a 3.1/8 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3, led by Gossip Girl's 1.3/4.