Primetime Ratings: 'House' Leads Fox To Easy Win

Fox dominated Monday night, thanks to strong performances by House and 24. According to Nielsen fast nationals, the acerbic Dr. Gregory House drew a 5.9 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo in the 8 p.m. hour, easily making it the top show for the night.

Following House, a new episode of 24 drew a 4.2 rating/10 share, tying the second hour of The Bachelor on ABC, but enough to keep Fox on top for the night. Fox drew a 5.1/12 for the evening.

ABC was second thanks to The Bachelor, which drew a 3.9/10 from 8- 10 p.m. and true Beauty, which topped its timeslot at 10 p.m. with a 2.9/7. For the night ABC averaged a 3.6/9.

CBS was third with comedy reruns and a rerun of CSI: Miami. Its top show was Two and a Half Men, which earned a 4.1/10 in the 9-9:30 p.m. half hour. For the night CBS earned a 3/7.

NBC was fourth with the finale of Superstars of Dance drawing just a 1.6/4 and miniseries The Last Templar drawing a 1.9/5. For the evening NBC averaged a 1.8/4.

The CW was fifth with reruns of Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill. The network earned a 0.7/2.