Primetime Ratings: 'House' Leads Fox To Easy Win
By Alex Weprin
Fox dominated Monday night, thanks to strong performances by House and 24. According to Nielsen fast nationals, the acerbic Dr. Gregory House drew a 5.9 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo in the 8 p.m. hour, easily making it the top show for the night.
Following House, a new episode of 24 drew a 4.2 rating/10 share, tying the second hour of The Bachelor on ABC, but enough to keep Fox on top for the night. Fox drew a 5.1/12 for the evening.
ABC was second thanks to The Bachelor, which drew a 3.9/10 from 8- 10 p.m. and true Beauty, which topped its timeslot at 10 p.m. with a 2.9/7. For the night ABC averaged a 3.6/9.
CBS was third with comedy reruns and a rerun of CSI: Miami. Its top show was Two and a Half Men, which earned a 4.1/10 in the 9-9:30 p.m. half hour. For the night CBS earned a 3/7.
NBC was fourth with the finale of Superstars of Dance drawing just a 1.6/4 and miniseries The Last Templar drawing a 1.9/5. For the evening NBC averaged a 1.8/4.
The CW was fifth with reruns of Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill. The network earned a 0.7/2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.