Primetime Ratings: House Boosts Fox Again

Fox won the night handily Tuesday with a 5.2 rating/13 share led by drama House, which averaged a 7/17 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

NBC was a distant second at a 3.7/10 in the demo. Its top show was franchise player Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 4.4/12. The balance of NBC's schedule was two hours worth of Biggest Loser, which wasn't, coming in third from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and second from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with a combined average of a 3.4/10.

ABC edged CBS by one-tenth of a rating point for third with a 2.9/8, which means that could change when the national numbers come in. ABC was led by its Dancing with the Stars results show, which saw the exit of chest-baring All My Children star Cameron Mathison, with a 4.1/10.

ABC's much-touted Cavemen continued to underwhelm, as well, averaging a 1.6/5 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m., down from a 1.7/5 the week before and way down from its 3-plus debut rating.

CBS, at a 2.8/7 average in the demo, got its best production out of NCIS with a 3.7/10 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., while 10 p.m. drama Cane continued on life support at a 1.8/5.

The CW averaged a 1.2/3 with Beauty & the Geek and Reaper.