Primetime Ratings: House Afire Atop Fox

Fox won Tuesday night, which has become a routine occurrence thanks to the continuing strength of drama House.

Fox averaged a 5.6 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, with House averaging a 7.7/18 as the night's top-rated show by a wide margin.

NBC was second in the demo with a 3.6/9, led by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at a 4.2/12 to win the 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period.

CBS was third with a 3/9, led by NCIS at a 4/11, which CBS pointed out was the top show in total households, edging out House. Cane was unable to draw much of a crowd at 10, averaging a 1.9/5 for a distant third place.

ABC was fourth with a 2.8/7. Its Dancing with the Stars results show (Marie Osmond was not voted out) recorded a 3.8/9, but it was unable to make up for a weak showing from Cavemen and Carpoolers, which together averaged a 1.8/5 for a distant fourth place from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., down from the 2.3/6 they generated together two weeks ago and way down from the 3.3/10 the sitcoms averaged in their Oct. 2 debut.

The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3 for Beauty & the Geek (1.3/3) and Reaper (1.0/2).