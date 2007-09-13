Primetime Ratings: Holidays Drop Wednesday Ratings

CBS barely edged out NBC for bragging rights on a lightly viewed Wednesday night that also saw the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah and Ramadan holidays. Combined, the five networks had only an 8.4 rating and 25% share of the 18-49 audience.

CBS averaged a 2.2 rating/1 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, led by a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 p.m. (2.6/8), with an assist from game show Power of 10 with a 2.0/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

NBC was second on the night in the demo with a 2.1/6. Its top show was Last Comic Standing, which averaged a 2.8/8, not to be confused with ABC's Just for Laughs, which averaged a 2/6 up against Comic.

ABC was third with a 1.6/5, led by the aforementioned Just for Laughs and continuing to get no pop off the line from its NASCAR in Primetime (1.1/3).

Fox was fourth with a 1.5/5 for a ghoulish-sounding all-repeat lineup of 'Til Death and Bones.

The CW averaged a 1/3 for an all-America's Top Model night.