Primetime Ratings: ‘Hell's Kitchen' Premiere Cooks Up Tuesday Win for Fox

The two-hour season premiere of Hell's Kitchen delivered a 3.0/9 and 6.4 million viewers, earning a first-place win for Fox Tuesday night.

The show earned a 2.8/9 in the opening hour, easily beating NBC's America's Got Talent rerun, which came in at 2.0/7. CBS was next at 1.7/6 and first in viewers (9.4 million) for a rerun of NCIS. ABC's the Superstars earned a 1.0/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a rerun of 90210.

A new episode of America's Got Talent at 9 p.m. edged out the second hour of the Hell's Kitchen premiere, with a 3.4/10 to Hell's 3.3/9. Talent was easily the most-watched hour of primetime with 13.7 million viewers. CBS pulled in at 2.0/6 for Big Brother. Better Off Ted on ABC delivered a 0.7/2. A Hitched Or Ditched rerun on the CW earned a 0.4/1.

NBC stayed in first at 10 with Law & Order: SVU pulling a 2.0/6 with 7.6 million tuning in. Primetime: Family Secrets on ABC was next at 1.5/5. CBS was third at 0.9/3 for a Medium rerun.

Fox took the night with a 3.0/8, while NBC was second (2.5/9) but first in viewer average with 9.8 million. CBS was third at 1.5/5. ABC earned a 1.1/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1.