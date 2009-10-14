Primetime Ratings: ‘Hell's Kitchen' Finale Cuts Through Competition

The season finale of Fox's Hell's Kitchen came up well behind CBS' NCIS in the opening hour of primetime Tuesday night, but the show climbed to beat out its competition at 9 and gave Fox the win. Meanwhile, NCIS continued to be a powerhouse for CBS, climbing in ratings and viewers from last week. It was again the highest-rated and most-watched show on Tuesday night.

NCIS won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.4/12 and 20.4 million viewers. That topped last week when the show averaged a 4.2/12 and 19.8 million. Hell's Kitchen was next at 3.6/10. NBC's Biggest Loser scored a 3.1/9 in its first hour. Shark Tank on ABC came in at 1.6/4. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 for 90210.

Hell's Kitchen moved into first at 9 with a 4.0/10, ahead of NBC's Biggest Loser (3.8/10). NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS was third at 3.5/9 but first in viewers with 15.3 million. ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show finished fourth, pulling in a 2.8/7. The CW fell to 0.7/2 with Melrose Place.

CBS' The Good Wife continued to lead the way at 10, with a 2.7/8 and 12.8 million tuning in. The Forgotten on ABC pulled a 2.0/6. The Jay Leno Show on NBC averaged a 1.8/5.

Fox won the night with a 3.8/10, ahead of CBS which pulled a 3.6/10. CBS led in audience with a 16.2 million viewer average. NBC was third at 2.9/8. ABC earned a 2.2/6. The CW was fifth at 1.0/3.