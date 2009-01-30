Primetime Ratings: "Hell's Kitchen" Can't Withstand "CSI" Heat

American Idol remained on top Thursday, according to Nielsen Fast National data. The Fox talent competition drew a 9.2 rating/25 share in the 18-49 demo during its 8-9 p.m. timeslot, easily besting reruns on ABC, CBS and NBC and a new Smallville on The CW.

The fifth season premiere of Hell's Kitchen couldn't quite hold onto its Idol lead-in, but still performed strong, garnering a 4.9 rating/12 share from 9-10 p.m. For the night Fox averaged a 7 rating/18 share, the best of the broadcasters.

CBS finished second, thanks to a strong performance by CSI. A new episode of the forensics procedural won its 9-10 p.m. timeslot with a 5.3 rating/13 share. CBS also won the 10-11 p.m. hour with a new episode of Eleventh Hour, which drew a 3.1/8. For the evening CBS drew a 3.5/9 in the demo.

Third, fourth and fifth places were s deal heat between NBC, ABC and The CW.

A night of reruns on NBC gave the network third, topped by a rerun of The Office at 9 p.m. with a 2.7 rating/7 share. For the night NBC averaged a 1.9 rating/5 share.

ABC was just behind, powered by a new Private Practice at 10 p.m., which drew a 2.8/7. For the night ABC averaged a 1.8/5.

The CW placed fifth with new episodes of Smallville and Supernatural. The network averaged a 1.7/4 for the evening, with Smallville as its top performer, drawing a 1.7/5.