Primetime Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Premiere Down From Last Season

Hell’s Kitchen drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for its season premiere Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 10% from its March 12 season premiere last year. The premiere was part of a shift in Fox’s primetime lineup that saw the American Idol results show move from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, and freshman drama Rake move to Fridays. Idol drew a 2.2, even with last week’s 8 p.m. broadcast. Fox averaged a 2.1 rating—up 40% from last week—and 6 share to finish as the night’s second highest-rated broadcast network.

CBS won the night with a 2.5/8. The Big Bang Theory was broadcast’s highest-rated show, down 8% from last week at 4.9. The Millers declined 10% from last week to 2.6. Two and a Half Men was even with last week at 2.6. The Crazy Ones—which was not among the 18 series CBS renewed Thursday—was up 6% at 1.8. Elementary was down 6% at 1.7.

ABC finished third with a 1.9/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland tied a series low at 0.8, down 11% from last week. Grey’s Anatomy declined 12% from last week to a 2.3, also tying a series low. Scandal hit a season low at 2.7, down one tenth from last week.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.1/3. Community was even with last week, tying its series low at 1.0. Parks and Recreation declined 15% from last week to 1.1. Hollywood Game Night was down one tenth from last week at 1.0, also tying a series low. Parenthood was even with last week at 1.2.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. A new episode of Reign—preceded by a rerun of The Vampire Diaries—drew a 0.6, down one tenth from last week. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Reign drew a 0.5.