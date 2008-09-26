Primetime Ratings: Grey’s Pays for ABC

ABC stopped CBS' new-season 18-49 streak at three days, dominating Thursday night with a 6 rating/15 share thanks to the debut of Grey's Anatomy.

The two-hour Grey's averaged a 7.4/18 from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., which ABC said was the show's highest ratings since November of last year. In the head-to-head battle of medical-show debuts, the second hour of Grey's drubbed ER, averaging a 7.5/19 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. to ER's 3.3/8.

CBS came in second on the night with a 3.8/10, led by Survivor: Gabon with a 4.4/13 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. CBS put up a repeat of CSI against Grey's from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., good for only a 2.4/6 and third place in the time period.

NBC was third with a 3.6/9, topped by one hour's worth of new installments of The Office with a 4.8/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fox was fourth with a 2/5 for two hours’ worth of Kitchen Nightmares.

The CW was fifth with a 1.5/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.