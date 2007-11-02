Primetime Ratings: Grey's Grows for ABC

ABC won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 5 rating/13 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers. It was the first night of the November sweep, which stations use to set their advertising rates.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy was up a half-rating point from the week before to a 7.8/15, benefiting from not having to go up against the World Series on Fox, as it did the previous week.

All of ABC's shows were up over the week before -- a positive sign in a season where many shows are going the other direction.

CBS was a close second at a 4.8/12, which means that things could change when the national number come in, then change again when the time-shifted viewing is added next week. CBS' top show was CSI with a 5.6/13 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. up against Grey's.

NBC was third with a 3.7/9, led by The Office, the network's top sitcom, at a 4.5/11 for third place from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and down slightly from the week before. Sitcom My Name Is Earl averaged a 2.9/9 for two airings from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., down significantly in rating from the 3.6/7 it averaged the week before.

Fox was fourth with a 2.5/6 for two hours’ worth of Smarter than a Fifth Grader.

The CW averaged a 1.5/4 for Smallvile and Supernatural.