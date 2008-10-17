Primetime Ratings: Grey's, CSI: Top Thursday

Grey's Anatomy was the top-rated show Thursday night with a 5.8 rating/14 share from 9-10 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, beating out the second-highest-rated show, CSI on CBS, with a 5.1/13.

But CBS won the night with a 4.2 rating/11 share average in the demo thanks to solid outings from Survivor (4.2/12) from 8-9 p.m. and Eleventh Hour (3.2/9) from 10-11.

ABC was second for the night with a 3.7/10 average in the demo on the strength of Grey's. Ugly Betty was second in its 8-9 p.m. time period behind Survivor with a 2.6/8, but new drama Life on Mars was third at 10-11 with a 2.7/7 and dropped from a 3/8 in its first half hour to a 2.4/7 in its second. Mars was also down sharply from its 3.8 rating/10 share premiere numbers the week before.

NBC was third with a 3.4/9, topped by the tandem at 9-10 p.m. of The Office and SNL's Thursday edition, which each averaged a 4.1/10.

Fox and The CW tied for fourth at 1.4/4, with Fox getting little production out of game show Hole in the Wall (1.4/4) or a rerun of Kitchen Nightmares (1.4/3), the latter in the 9-10 hour where there were not many eyeballs left after Grey's, CIS and NBC's lineup.

The CW earned its 1.4/4 with Smallville (1.7/5) and Supernatural (1.2/3).