Primetime Ratings: 'Grey's' Continues Thursday Streak

"Grey's Anatomy" was the top-ranked non-sports broadcast among viewers 18-49 for the eighth consecutive Thursday, leading ABC to a narrow primetime victory over CBS. Both networks saw an increase in viewers compared to the previous week.

"Grey's" (5.4 rating/13 share in 18-49, 14.4 million viewers overall) fought off "CSI" (4.0/10, 16.9 million) at 9 p.m., despite the CBS drama posting a season high in audience as its three-part crossover with "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY" concluded. From 9 to 9:30 p.m., CSI effectively matched "The Office" (4.0/10, 7.8 million) in the demo while more than doubling the NBC comedy's overall viewership.

The Peacock's "30 Rock" (2.9/7, 5.8 million) was tops among men 18-34 against its competition. Fox offered "Fringe" (2.2/5, 5.9 million), while the CW had "Supernatural" (1.3/3, 2.8 million).

