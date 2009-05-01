Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey's' and ‘Private Practice' Push ABC To Close Win

First place finishes for Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice at 9 and 10 p.m. respectively gave ABC the Thursday night win, topping closest rival CBS by 0.3 ratings points.

Survivor led off in first for CBS at 8 with a 3.6/11 demo rating/share and 11.7 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second at 2.2/7. NBC's My Name Is Earl (2.2/7) beat out Fox's Bones (2.0/6) in the 8 p.m. half hour but the second half hour of Bones (2.5/7) beat out NBC's Parks and Recreation (2.3/7) at 8:30. ABC's Ugly Betty was next at 2.0/6. The CW finished fifth at 1.4/4 with Smallville.

ABC moved into first at 9 with Grey's pulling the night's highest rating at 5.0/13. CSI on CBS was next at 3.6/9. The show earned the most watched total of the night with 15.3 million. NBC's The Office (3.7/10) beat out CSI for second place at 9 but 30 Rock (2.9/7) fell behind it into a third place tie with Fox's Hell's Kitchen at 9:30. Hell's Kitchen earned a fourth place finish for the entire hour with a 2.8/7. The CW finished fifth with Supernatural logging a 1.3/3.

ABC stayed in first at 10 with Private Practice delivering a 3.5/10. CBS was next at 2.4/7 with a repeat of Criminal Minds, which was first in viewers with 10.3 million. NBC's Southland was third at 2.1/6.

On the night ABC took first at 3.5/10. CBS was second with a 3.2/9 but first with 12.5 million viewers. NBC and Fox fell into a third place tie at 2.5/7. The CW finished fifth at 1.3/4.