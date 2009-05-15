Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy' Finale Gives ABC Largest Thursday Audience Since September

The two-hour season finale of Grey’s Anatomy gave ABC its largest average audience and second-highest rating on Thursday nights since the show’s season premiere in September 2008. Grey’s closed out the season as the highest-rated regular entertainment telecast for 11 straight weeks of original broadcasts.

The next-to-last episode of CBS’s Survivor led the 8 p.m. hour with a 3.7/12 and 12 million viewers. Fox was second at 2.5/8 for the season finale of Bones. ABC’s Ugly Betty tied NBC’s season finales of My Name Is Earl and Parks and Recreation for third at 2.0/6. Betty was fourth in the 8 p.m. half hour with a 1.8/6, losing out to Earl (2.0/6), but rebounded in the 8:30-9 half hour with a 2.1/6, beating Parks and Recreation (2.0/6). Earl’s last episode of the season saw a slight uptick of 0.3 ratings points week-to-week, while Parks fell by 0.1 from last week. Smallville on the CW was fifth at 1.4/4.

Grey’s moved ABC into first place at 9 with a 5.5/14 and 15.6 million viewers. CBS dropped to second at 3.4/9 for the season finale of CSI, down from last week’s 3.6/10. NBC and Fox tied for third at 3.1/8. The Office’s season finale (3.5/9) beat out the Hell’s Kitchen season finale (3.0/8) in the first half hour but Hell’s came back with a 3.3/8 to beat the season finale of 30 Rock (2.8/7) in the 9:30-10 half hour. Both TheOffice and 30 Rock fell slightly from last week. The CW remained in fifth with Supernatural coming in at 1.3/3.

The second hour of Grey’s was the night’s highest-rated and most-watched with a 6.2/17 and 17.1 million viewers. CBS was next with a 3.0/8 for the season finale of CSI: NY. It was a significant increase from last week’s 2.4/7. Southland on NBC was third at 1.7/5.

For the night ABC finished with a 4.5/13 and 13.2 million viewers. CBS was next at 3.4/9. Fox came in at 2.8/8. NBC was fourth with a 2.3/6. The CW finished fifth at 1.3/4.