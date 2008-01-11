Primetime Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Boosts ABC

Armed with a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, ABC won the 18-49 demo Thursday night with a 4.2 rating/11 share. Grey's averaged a 7/17, easily topping CSI, also a new episode, which averaged a 5/12 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS was second on the night in the demo with a 3.5/9 thanks to CSI. A CSI: NY repeat from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. didn't do much -- a 2.1/6 for fourth place -- against new shows on the major competition

NBC was third with a 3.3/9 led by ER, which won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 3.5/9/9, just edging CBS' Without a Trace (3.4/9). NBC also got a time-period-winning performance from My Name Is Earl, with a 3.4/9 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Celebrity Apprentice built from its first to second half-hours to finish with a 3.5/8, good for third place from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. behind some of the toughest competition in any daypart -- Grey's andCSI.

Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7 in the demo. Its top show was Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader at a 2.9/8.

The CW averaged a 0.8/2 for repeats of Smallville and Supernatural.