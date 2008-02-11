Primetime Ratings: Grammy Awards Boost CBS

CBS recorded an unusual Sunday-night win thanks to the Grammy Awards. CBS averaged a 5.8 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo on the night, with the Grammys averaging a 6.8/16 up against a mix of repeats and a few new episodes.

ABC was a solid second with a 4.3/10 led by two hours’ worth of Extreme Makeover, which averaged a 4.8/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., but then built strongly in its second hour to a 6.1/14.

Fox was third with a 3.2/8, led by a repeat of Family Guy from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 3.5/8.

NBC was fourth with a 2.1/5, getting little out of a repeat of American Gladiators (1.3/4) from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Its clip special, The Most Outrageous Moments, was supposed to be the most outrageous moments ever caught on tape but interestingly included a couple of rather tame ones from NBC's Deal or No Deal that seemed suspiciously like shameless plugs for the series.

Last on the night was The CW at a 0.4/1 led by a repeat of Everybody Hates Chris with a 0.5/1.