Primetime Ratings: ‘Glee' Mid-Season Finale Stays On High Note

By

The mid-season finale of Fox's Glee charted a 3.6/9
and 8.1 million viewers Wednesday night, keeping the show at its series high in
the 18-49 demo and falling just off last week's high of 8.2 million
viewers.  But even as Glee was singing to a stop, CBS bested Fox
and ABC by a tight margin for the Wednesday night win.

ABC's 2.5/7 rating was good enough to win the opening
hour.  The network was also first in viewers with 8.1 million.  Shrek
The Halls tallied a 2.6/8 at 8 and The Middle pulled in at 2.5/7 at
8:30.  CBS and Fox tied at 2.3/7.  CBS aired The New Adventures of
Old Christine (2.2/7) and Gary Unmarried (2.4/7), while Fox
countered with So You Think You Can Dance.  NBC's Mercy did
a 1.8/5.  The CW came in at 0.3/1 for a rerun of Gossip Girl. 

CBS jumped into first at 9 with Criminal Minds scoring
a 3.8/10 and 14.3 million viewers.  Fox's Glee mid-season finale
was next at 3.6/9.  ABC's Modern Family (3.8/10) and Cougar Town
(2.8/7) averaged a 3.3/8.  Law & Order: SVU on NBC came in
at 2.3/6.  A rerun of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on the CW
did a 0.7/2.

CBS' CSI: NY won the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.2/9 and
12.9 million viewers.  Just off the pace was ABC's Barbara Walters
Presents at 3.1/9.  NBC's The Jay Leno Show fell to 1.3/4 after
a surge to 2.9/6 thanks to a Biggest Loser lead-in Tuesday night.

CBS was the top network Wednesday at 3.1/8 with 11.6 million
viewers.  ABC and Fox were just behind at 3.0/8.  NBC finished fourth
with a 1.8/5.  The CW was fifth at 0.5/1.