Primetime Ratings: ‘Glee' Mid-Season Finale Stays On High Note

The mid-season finale of Fox's Glee charted a 3.6/9

and 8.1 million viewers Wednesday night, keeping the show at its series high in

the 18-49 demo and falling just off last week's high of 8.2 million

viewers. But even as Glee was singing to a stop, CBS bested Fox

and ABC by a tight margin for the Wednesday night win.

ABC's 2.5/7 rating was good enough to win the opening

hour. The network was also first in viewers with 8.1 million. Shrek

The Halls tallied a 2.6/8 at 8 and The Middle pulled in at 2.5/7 at

8:30. CBS and Fox tied at 2.3/7. CBS aired The New Adventures of

Old Christine (2.2/7) and Gary Unmarried (2.4/7), while Fox

countered with So You Think You Can Dance. NBC's Mercy did

a 1.8/5. The CW came in at 0.3/1 for a rerun of Gossip Girl.

CBS jumped into first at 9 with Criminal Minds scoring

a 3.8/10 and 14.3 million viewers. Fox's Glee mid-season finale

was next at 3.6/9. ABC's Modern Family (3.8/10) and Cougar Town

(2.8/7) averaged a 3.3/8. Law & Order: SVU on NBC came in

at 2.3/6. A rerun of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on the CW

did a 0.7/2.

CBS' CSI: NY won the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.2/9 and

12.9 million viewers. Just off the pace was ABC's Barbara Walters

Presents at 3.1/9. NBC's The Jay Leno Show fell to 1.3/4 after

a surge to 2.9/6 thanks to a Biggest Loser lead-in Tuesday night.

CBS was the top network Wednesday at 3.1/8 with 11.6 million

viewers. ABC and Fox were just behind at 3.0/8. NBC finished fourth

with a 1.8/5. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1.