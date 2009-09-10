Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Enjoys Solid Debut

The first new episode of Glee since May premiered to solid numbers for Fox, easily making it the top entertainment program of the night, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The rest of the broadcast network schedules were thrown for a loop with the addition of President Obama's primetime address to Congress on health care, but Fox stuck with Glee and So You Think you Can Dance.

Glee drew a 3.3 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, with 7.3 million total viewers tuning in. That easily bested a new America's Got Talent on NBC, which drew a 2.1/5 demo rating, but also attracted more total viewers with nearly 9.7 million people tuning in. Despite the high marks, the episode came in lower than the May 19 pilot, which scored a 3.9/10 in the demo and attracted 9.6 million viewers. That show was buoyed by having the final performance show of American Idol as its lead-in. The fifth-season opener of Fox's Dance drew a 2.7/8.

The premiere of the 13th cycle of America's Next Top Model on The CW delivered the net's best numbers since March 4, though it was down slightly from the last season premiere in both total and demo viewers. Top Model drew a 1.4/4 at 8 p.m., and a 1.6/4 at 9.

Elsewhere on the dial, Wipeout on ABC drew a 1.7/4 at 9 p.m., while a Criminal Minds repeat on CBS drew a 1.4/4.

At 10 p.m., Primetime Crime on ABC drew a 1.3/4, as did a repeat of CSI: NY on CBS. NBC aired a repeat of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which drew a 1.6/5.

Ratings for President Obama's address to Congress will be available once more accurate ratings data is released.