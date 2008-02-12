Primetime Ratings: Gladiators, Deal Propel NBC
NBC won the 18-49 demo Monday night with reality competition American Gladiators and Deal Or No Deal.
NBC averaged a 4 rating/10 share in prime time, splitting the night between hour-and-a-half outings for each show.
Fox was second with a 3.4/8, led by the Sarah Connor Chronicles, which averaged a 3.5/9 at 9-10, about even with the original episode that aired Jan. 22 (3.6/8).
CBS was third with a 2.9/7, led by a repeat of Two and a Half Men (3.9/9), which actually beat originals on ABC (Dance War) and Fox (Sarah Connor) for its 9-9:30 half hour.
ABC was fourth with a 2/5, getting little production out of Dance War (2.4/6 for fourth place at 8-9, and even less from Notes from the Underbelly (1.4/3)) and October Road (1.6/4).
The CW was fifth with a .6/2 for repeats of Gossip Girl and new episodes of Girlfriends.
