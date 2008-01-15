Primetime Ratings: Gladiators, Deal Boost NBC

NBC won the 18-49 demo Monday night with reality show American Gladiators and game show Deal or No Deal. NBC averaged a 4.3 rating/11 share, with the just-renewed Gladiators averaging a 4.6/12 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. and Deal building on that number with a 5/12 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Gladiators was down from a 5.9/14 over its two-hour premiere the week before, but it was still strong enough for an easy win from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. over second-place Prison Break on Fox (3.3/8).

Fox was second on the night in the demo with a 3.8/9, led by the second outing of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which averaged a 4.2/10, good enough for second place behind Deal or No Deal but down sharply from its debut Sunday night (7.6/18), although that was with a 14.6/36 lead-in from the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys National Football League playoff-game overrun.

CBS was third on the night with a 3.5/9, led by time-period-leading CSI: Miami from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (4.3/12).

ABC was fourth with a 2.4/6. Its Dancing with the Stars spinoff, Dance Wars, was the network's top show, although it also finished fourth in its time period and was beaten by repeats on CBS.

The CW was fifth with a 0.7/2 topped by Everybody Hates Chris with a 0.9/2.