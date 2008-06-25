Primetime Ratings: Game Shows Boost ABC

ABC's knockoff of a Japanese game show, Wipeout, beat ABC's modified knockoff of a Japanese game show, I Survived a Japanese Game Show, in the 18-49 demo Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

Those overnight numbers are only a snapshot, since they do not include time-shifted viewing. But in that snapshot, ABC was looking pretty good, topping the night in the demo with a 3.1 rating/9 share thanks to its back-to-back wacky competitions.

Wipeout in its first outing averaged a 3.6/12 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. to win its time period. But even better news for ABC was its growth over the hour, from a 3.2/11 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to a 4.1/13 from 8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

I Survived a Japanese Game Show, about American contestants in a Japanese game show, also debuted Tuesday night and averaged a 3.1/9 to come in second behind Fox's Hell's Kitchen (3.6/10).

NBC was second on the night with a 2.8/8, topped by its two-hour debut of America's Got Talent (9-11 p.m.), which averaged a 3.1/9 and built over every half-hour from a 2.6/8 to a 3.4/9.

Fox was third with a 2.4/7, led by Hell's Kitchen.

CBS did not make much of a mark with a 1.4/4 for a lineup of repeats plus 48 Hours, its top-rated show at a 1.6/4.

The CW was fifth with a 0.6/2 for repeats of Beauty & the Geek and Reaper.